Joe Biden holds traditional Easter Egg roll at White House after gap of 2 years

Published: Apr 19, 2022, 01:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US President Joe Biden held the traditional Eastern Egg roll at the White House on Monday. The Easter Egg roll was held after a hiatus of two years due to coronavirus pandemic. Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed families to the South Lawn.
