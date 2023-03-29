Joe Biden expresses concern over Vladimir Putin's move to station nukes, calls it dangerous

The claimed intention of Russian President Vladimir Putin to place nuclear weapons in Belarus' neighbouring country was denounced by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday as "dangerous" language. At the White House, Biden told reporters, "This is a dangerous kind of discourse and it's disturbing." Earlier, NATO condemned President Vladimir Putin's decision to deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in its neighbouring country Belarus. Putin made this announcement, as per Russian media reports, this will be the first time since the mid-1990s that Moscow would be stationed in such arms outside its territory.