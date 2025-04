A horrific terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam has left 27 people dead and 20 injured, just weeks before the Amarnath Yatra is set to begin. Prime Minister Modi has condemned the attack, vowing that the evil agenda of terror groups will never succeed. The TRF, a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot backed by Pakistan, has claimed responsibility. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Srinagar holding a high-level security meeting as eyewitness accounts reveal the chaos and horror of the ambush.