/Jharkhand protests: Student-govt talks set for August 17

Student protests in Jharkhand are intensifying over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, with student leaders escalating their demands against the state government. Protest leaders have announced plans to burn effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi across all 24 district headquarters. They have also warned of a major mobilisation at the Chief Minister’s residence if their demands are not addressed. The protesters are demanding the cancellation of examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), along with a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities. The protest has also drawn political confrontation, with Congress defending the government’s handling of the situation while accusing the BJP of politicising the issue. Meanwhile, the state government says it remains committed to transparency in recruitment examinations and has launched initiatives seeking students’ suggestions on improving education.