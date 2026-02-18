/Jesse Jackson Has Passed Away: Civil Rights Icon Jackson Dies at 82

Published: Feb 18, 2026, 09:15 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 09:15 IST
Veteran civil rights leader Jesse Jackson has died after a prolonged illness, marking the end of a defining chapter in modern American activism. A longtime ally of Martin Luther King Jr., Jackson rose to national prominence as a powerful advocate for racial justice, economic equality, and voting rights. Jackson made history as a two-time presidential candidate, breaking barriers and expanding political representation for Black Americans.