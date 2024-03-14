Jefferies expects India's economy to surpass Japan & Germany

Despite yesterday's fall, India's stock market has grown exponentially since 2019 and is currently valued at around 4.5 trillion dollars. And now, Jefferies financial group predicts that by 2030, the value of India's stock market will have more than doubled to $10 trillion. This is largely because of the country's track record of producing double-digit gains and ongoing economic reforms. Take a look at this next report. Watch to know more!