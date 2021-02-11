Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Feb 11, 2021, 07.25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Rapper Jay-Z, 1980s pop group The Go-Gos and rock band Foo Fighters were among first-time nominees announced on Wednesday (February 10) for possible induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Read in App