/Japanese PM Takaichi Takes Tough Stance On China, Warns Against ‘Coercion’ | WION

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned that China is attempting to change the regional status quo “by force or coercion,” signalling a tougher posture on Beijing amid rising security and diplomatic tensions. Takaichi’s remarks came in her first post-election address to parliament and were accompanied by pledges to overhaul Japan’s defence strategy and counter perceived threats to national security. China’s expanding military activity in the East China Sea and South China Sea was highlighted as a core concern.