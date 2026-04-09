LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Japan to Host T20 World Cup Qualifiers at Asian Games Venue

Japan to Host T20 World Cup Qualifiers at Asian Games Venue

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 09, 2026, 21:30 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 21:30 IST
The ICC has confirmed Japan will host T20 World Cup qualifiers for the first time. The matches will take place at the cricket-specific stadium for this year's Asian Games.

Trending Topics

trending videos