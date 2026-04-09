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Japan to Host T20 World Cup Qualifiers at Asian Games Venue
Japan to Host T20 World Cup Qualifiers at Asian Games Venue
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Apr 09, 2026, 21:30 IST
| Updated:
Apr 09, 2026, 21:30 IST
The ICC has confirmed Japan will host T20 World Cup qualifiers for the first time. The matches will take place at the cricket-specific stadium for this year's Asian Games.
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