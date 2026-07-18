/Japan revives old-school corporate culture | gen z says strict bosses help them succeed

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 17:57 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 17:57 IST
Japan's workplace culture is making headlines again as a Tokyo-based company revives old-school corporate traditions. Employees begin each day with motivational chants, energetic speeches, and strict discipline an approach that many young Gen Z workers say helps them grow professionally. While supporters argue that tougher workplaces improve accountability, resilience, and productivity, critics warn the trend could revive unhealthy work practices Japan has spent years trying to leave behind.