Japan gets IAEA nod to dispose Fukushima nuclear plant's waters in the ocean | WION Climate Tracker

Japan has reached a major milestone in decommissioning the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which was destroyed in 2011 after a massive earthquake triggered a tsunami in the region. The IAEA has said Japan's plans to release the water from the nuclear plant into the ocean would have a negligible impact on the environment. IAEA Chief Rafel Grossi will visit the plant and inaugurate an IAEA office which will monitor the release. as per reports, it is expected to take 30-40 years.