Japan Fukushima wastewater release plan: China bans all Japanese seafood imports

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water into the ocean, led several to protest in south korea's capital. Demonstrators staged a rally in central Seoul, to show their disagreement against the plan. The plan is all set to be implemented on August 24th from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos