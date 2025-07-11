/Jane Birkin's original handbag sells for over $10 million

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 12:45 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 12:45 IST
The very first of the famed Hermès Birkin handbags, owned by the late actor Jane Birkin, sold for $10.1 million on Thursday.

