Jammu & Kashmir: With fresh snowfall tourist destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam look spectacular

Dec 26, 2021, 08:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
It's a dream come true for everyone in the Kashmir rally right now with fresh snowfall tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam look spectacular in their avatar as the winter wonderlands. Our reporter Idrees Lone gets you more on this.
