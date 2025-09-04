LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Jamaica's ruling party secures victory in 2025 general elections

Jamaica's ruling party secures victory in 2025 general elections

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 21:41 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 21:41 IST
Jamaica's ruling party secures victory in 2025 general elections
Jamaica’s ruling party has clinched a decisive win in the 2025 general elections, securing a third consecutive term in power and reinforcing its political dominance.

Trending Topics

trending videos