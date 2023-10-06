Jailed Iranian women's rights activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Iran's imprisoned women's rights activist Narges Mohammadi on Friday, which was a blow to Tehran's theocratic leaders and a plus for demonstrators against the government.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos