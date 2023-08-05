I.T. sector grappling with AI disruption, is AI the next big thing in I.T. sector? The India Story

The Indian IT industry has faced a turbulent period, with shares across the sector declining due to macroeconomic uncertainties stemming from the U.S. and European banking crisis, coupled with global inflation and rising interest rates. Clients are cutting costs, leading to reduced demand for IT services, impacting deals and project timelines. Although green shoots of recovery are visible as the interest rate cycle may end, experts predict continued challenges for the sector in the short to medium term. Meanwhile, the artificial intelligence disruption is also something that the industry is still coming to terms with. How will the IT industry navigate these hurdles and take advantage of the Gen AI potential? Watch Vikram Chandra in conversation with Nitin Rakesh, CEO, Mphasis on The India Story