It's not a bag, it's a Birkin: Films, series which featured the luxurious possession

The original Birkin bag recently went to auction for a whopping $10.1 million. Did you know that this iconic Hermès design was featured as a status symbol for characters in various films and TV shows, such as Sex and the City, Blue Jasmine, The Proposal, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara?