ISRO chief, Dr S Somnath explains crucial Gangayaan flight test

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
India space agency ISRO just announced that they're all set for a crucial rocket flight test this Saturday. As part of this ISRO will launch a rocket and shut it down mid-flight to test how a save a potential astronaut carrying a capsule from it. Keep watching this interview with ISRO Chief Dr S Somnath to know more.

