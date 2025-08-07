LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says India used Israeli weapon during Op Sindoor
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 07, 2025, 21:44 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 21:44 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says India used Israeli weapon during Op Sindoor
Videos Aug 07, 2025, 21:44 IST

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says India used Israeli weapon during Op Sindoor

Israeli Prime Minister states that India deployed Israeli-made weaponry during Operation Sindoor, highlighting deepening defense ties between the two nations amid evolving regional security dynamics.

Trending Topics

trending videos