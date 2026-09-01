/Israel water crisis: Agriculture cuts, landscaping curbs after desalination plants shut down

Israel is battling its second straight day of water restrictions after turbid seawater forced five of its six desalination plants offline. Authorities have ordered major cuts to agricultural water use and further reductions in public landscaping irrigation as officials work to stabilize the national water network. The disruption, blamed on unusual turbidity possibly linked to algae drifting from the Nile region, isn't affecting home water supplies, officials say, even as pressure mounts on the system nationwide.