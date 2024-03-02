Israel war: Pressure mounts for inquiry into Israeli troops firing on Gazans

At least 112 people were killed and 760 injured in an incident where Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops used live fire as hungry and desperate Palestinian civilians were gathering around food aid trucks, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. The massacre that took place in the northern part of the Gaza City has sent shock waves across the world. Global leaders have condemned this costly attack by the state of Israel in which over a 100 Palestinians were massacred and their demands for a thorough probe. Watch to know more!