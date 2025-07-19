Israel, Syria Agree To Ceasefire As Druze Minority And Bedouin Clans Clash In Syria

The United States, early on Saturday (Jul 19) announced that it had brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Syria's interim government after a week of deadly violence in Syria's Druze-majority south. The truce comes amid an eruption of violence between Druze and Bedouin communities in the southern province of Sweida, which has left at least 638 people dead and displaced nearly 80,000, according to monitoring groups and UN agencies. Fierce street battles, artillery shelling, and targeted abductions have gripped Sweida since Sunday, overwhelming hospitals, suggest reports.