Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized due to dizziness caused by dehydration. He publicly thanked the doctors for taking good care of him. In his address, Israel's longest-serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned that he vacationed at the Sea of Gold during a heat wave with temperatures reaching up to 42 degrees Celsius. He suggested that this might have been a contributing factor to his dehydration take a listen. He has now been discharged from the hospital.