Israel: Several international airlines suspend flights; people stuck in country try to return home

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Israel is at war with Hamas and more than 1,100 people have been killed on both sides since the war broke out on Saturday after Hamas reign thousands of rockets on Israel in a surprise pre-drawn attack from Gaza. Lately, the Israeli leadership have cautioned the nation for a long difficult War. A total of 18,000 Indians are supposed to be rescued from the war strewn country of Israel.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos