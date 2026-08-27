/Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says 'West Bank is our territory'

Published: Aug 27, 2026, 22:05 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 22:05 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu's assertion that the West Bank is "our territory" has sparked fresh political debate in Israel. The comments come as opinion polls indicate a divided electorate and growing competition among political leaders. Despite criticism from opponents and international observers, settlement plans in the West Bank remain unchanged. The controversy highlights deep political divisions within Israel over security, sovereignty, and the future of the occupied territories.