Published: Jul 01, 2025, 08:45 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 08:45 IST
Videos Jul 01, 2025, 08:45 IST
Israel's Deadly Strikes Pound Gaza Ahead Of US Talks On Ceasefire
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet US President Donald Trump, he will be in the White House on July 7. US administration official told the news agency AFP on Monday (June 30). In the recent briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had mentioned that Netanyahu had ‘expressed interest’ in visiting the United States.