Israel-Palestine war: Shocking videos of brutalities emerge | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
The Israel-Hamas war has entered its 6th day. Videos depicting the mayhem that has engulfed both sides continue to emerge. Priyanka Sharma brings you 5 hard-hitting videos that define the war.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos