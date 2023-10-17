Israel-Palestine war: Putin-Netanyahu phone call focusses on peaceful settlement

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Gaza crisis in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The conversation comes against the backdrop of a spiralling humanitarian crisis for over 2 million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip. According to the Kremlin offering, a potential mediation in the ongoing War Putin expressed Russia's willingness to "work towards ending the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation and achieving a peaceful settlement through political and diplomatic means."

