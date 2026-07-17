/Israel-Palestine War: Palestine condemn settlement expansion near Nablus

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 13:27 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 13:27 IST
Palestinian officials have condemned plans for settlement expansion near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, calling the move a violation of international law and a threat to prospects for peace. The issue has renewed tensions in the region as international attention remains focused on the broader Israel-Palestine conflict. The latest developments come amid continued diplomatic efforts and heightened security concerns across the occupied territories.