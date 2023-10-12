Israel-Palestine War: Netanyahu vows to wipe off Hamas from the face of earth

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the National Unity Party Gantz have agreed to establish an emergency War government. Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu has said that every Hamas member is a dead man after the first meeting of his country's emergency government.

