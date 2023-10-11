Israel-Palestine war: Netanyahu & Gantz for emergency unity govt | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
It's confirmed, Israel will form an emergency government. Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu & Opposition Leader Benny Gantz have agreed to form a unity govt. How will this govt work? Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

