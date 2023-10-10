Israel-Palestine war: Israeli airstrikes continue to hit Gaza as residents flee homes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
In Israel, 300,000 reservists have been called up amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. Israeli forces have already announced a total Siege of the Gaza Strip in a sign that it may be planning a full-blown ground assault. So far over 900 people have been confirmed dead in Israel and over 700 deaths have been reported from Gaza. To understand this better watch this interview with the CEO of International Legal Forum, Arsen Ostrovsky.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos