Israel-Palestine war: Israel preparing something bad for AL-Shifa | Gravitas

Israel faces controversy as a cabinet minister alluded to dropping an atomic bomb in Gaza, leading to his suspension. This marks the first time Israel has admitted it has nuclear weapons. The Israeli PM's office tried to downplay the minister's statement amid outrage from Arab nations. Meanwhile, in a rare announcement, the U.S. military said it has dispatched a nuclear submarine to West Asia, signalling a message of deterrence to regional adversaries, particularly Iran. Watch this video for all the updates.