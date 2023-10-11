Israel-Palestine war: Hamas' off-the-shelf drone damages Israel's high-tech infrastructure

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Did over-reliance on technology cost Israel? How did Hamas' cheap and unsophisticated weapons render Israel's fortress completely useless? As Israeli forces clash with Hamas in Gaza, more questions are being asked about its security apparatus.

