Israel-Palestine war: Hamas issues warning on hostages, Israel says killing won't make things better

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
The Israeli govt has announced that it has secured a significant portion of Gaza and is in the process of evacuating nearby towns. This comes amid a total siege of the Gaza strip that has been pounded by hundreds of airstrikes.

