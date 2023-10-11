Israel-Palestine war: Gaza fires rockets in Israel's Ashkelon, siren triggered | WION Pulse

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
In Israel, 300,000 reservist have been called up amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. Israeli forces have already announced a total Siege of the Gaza Strip in a sign that it may be planning a full-blown ground assault. So far over 1,700 people have been confirmed dead in Israel and at least 830 deaths have been reported from Gaza.

