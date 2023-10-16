Israel-Palestine War: 6-year-old Palestinian-American child stabbed 26 times

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
A 6-year-old Palestinian-American child was stabbed 26 times by his landlord. The child's mother too was assaulted, stabbed. The 72-year-old landlord who alleged yelled 'You Muslims must die', was reportedly kind to his tenants before the war between Israel, Palestine began.

