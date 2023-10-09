Israel-Palestine conflict: Hamas may have taken more than 100 hostages into Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Over 700 people have lost their lives in Israel after the brutal Hamas attack while at least 400 have died in Israel's retaliatory strikes in Gaza. As the casualties rise the cost of war is also going up our next report gets you a complete picture.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos