/Israel moves to dismantle Hezbollah's military infrastructure

Published: Aug 28, 2026, 21:50 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 21:50 IST
Israel has stepped up operations aimed at dismantling Hezbollah's military infrastructure, targeting networks reportedly developed over the past two decades. The move reflects a tougher Israeli approach toward the Iran-backed group and comes as tensions remain high across the region. The campaign is also widening political divisions within Lebanon, where debates over Hezbollah's influence and relationship with the government continue to intensify.