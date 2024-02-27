Israel Local Elections: Voter turnout uncertain amid threat of rocket attacks

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under fire at home. The prime minister's office has confirmed that it financed work on Netanyahu's private pool at his residence coming at a time when Israel is at war with Hamas. This Revelation is expectedly triggering much criticism. The fresh criticism for Netanyahu comes ahead of the Municipal elections in the country, 7 million Israelis are eligible to vote for Mayors or local Council heads in 197 municipal authorities and 44 local councils. The polling was originally scheduled for October 31st last year, weeks after the war began against Hamas. Watch to know more!