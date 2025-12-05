LOGIN
Israel Launches Fresh Attacks in Southern Lebanon, Breaching Ceasefire

Published: Dec 05, 2025, 09:05 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 09:05 IST
Israel Strikes Lebanon: The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out multiple strikes in southern Lebanon, targeting villages and infrastructure even as a ceasefire remains in place.

