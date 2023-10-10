Israel in war: What is the possibility of Israel being in war with Hezbollah?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Israel and Hezbollah have already traded fire this week but they've stopped short of the devastating fullscale War. They fought in 2006 a repeat of which would force Israel's military to fight two fronts stretching its forces thin. To know more watch this report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos