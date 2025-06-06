Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: IDF Claims It Struck Hezbollah's Drone Production Facilities

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have reignited. The Israeli military has released this video claiming it shows a targeted strike on a senior Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon. The vehicle was hit in the village of Mazraat Jemjim. The army says the militant was involved in rebuilding Hezbollah's infrastructure in the region. Following the strikes Lebanese troops were seen at the site shortly after examining the destroyed car. Watch in for more details!