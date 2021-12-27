LIVE TV
Israel Health Ministry to test a second booster shot, 150 healthcare workers to undergo trial
Dec 27, 2021, 01:45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Israel is all set to begin administering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot to 150 healthcare workers in a trial aimed at gauging whether a second booster is necessary nationwide.
