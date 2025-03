Israel has announced renewed ground operations in Gaza and issued what it called a final warning for Gazans to return Israeli hostages and remove Hamas from power. Earlier this week, Israeli forces conducted the deadliest wave of airstrikes since the start of a truce in January. According to Gaza’s Civil Defense Agency, at least 470 people have been killed in the enclave since Israel resumed large-scale airstrikes. The Israeli military has stated that it has begun targeting ground operations in the central and southern Gaza Strip to expand the security perimeter and create a partial buffer between the north and south.