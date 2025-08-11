Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Israel-Hamas War: Israel Says It Killed Al Jazeera Journalist Anas Al Sharif In Gaza
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 11, 2025, 08:59 IST
| Updated:
Aug 11, 2025, 08:59 IST
Videos
Aug 11, 2025, 08:59 IST
Israel-Hamas War: Israel Says It Killed Al Jazeera Journalist Anas Al Sharif In Gaza
Al Jazeera said two of its correspondents, including a prominent reporter, and three cameramen were killed in an Israeli strike on their tent in Gaza City on Sunday.
Trending Topics
gaza
israel
netanyahu
war
hamas
trending videos
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow Carried Out Over 500 Attacks in 24 Hours in Kyiv
Operation Mahadev: Priyanka Rebuts To Amit Shah's Allegations
Russia's First Cancer Vaccine is Ready | The Global Race for Cancer Cure
U.S. President Donald Trump Shows Azerbaijan's Aliyev 'Trump 2028' Hat
Atlanta shooting: Covid vaccine mistrust tied to attack?
Trump’s tariffs hit Brazil’s acai exports hard
From Italy to France, wildfires rage across Southern Europe amid record temperatures
Lebanon Condemns Khamenei Advisor Remarks on Hezbollah Disarmament
Divya Deshmukh Defeats Humpy to Win FIDE Women's World Cup, Becomes Grandmaster
Op Mahadev: Amit Shah responds to Opposition, says Pahalgam terrorists killed during 'Op Mahadev'
Report: South Korea Military Shrunk by 20% in Last Six Years
India, China & South Africa Join Russia to Fight U.S. Trade Policies
Pune twist techie rape case: friend or delivery person? Pune woman's web of lies on rape, revealed
China Floods: Torrential Rains Triggers Flooding, Landslides in Beijing; 38 Killed
Israel-Gaza war: Trump slams 'horrible' Hamas video of hostages | Israel plans full Gaza takeover
VIDEO: Jewish man 'ruthlessly' beaten while out with his children in Canada's Montreal
EU Accuses Online Giant 'Temu' Over Sale of 'Illegal' Products
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
Trump opens $12.5 trillion retirement market to bitcoin
Israel-Gaza War: Plane Airdrops Aid on Al-Zawayda Camp in Central Gaza Strip
Israel expands strikes in Syria amid plans to divide country
Trump Nominates Ex-Fox News Host Tammy Bruce as Deputy UN Ambassador
Trump tariffs: US businesses brace for higher prices; tariff revenue soars 242% in a year
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Nigel Farage surges in UK polls as reform UK gains momentum ahead of general election
Australia Hosts U.S. Long Range Hypersonic Missile Weapon
Israel-Gaza War: Trump urges Netanyahu to ensure Gaza Aid | Israel must do more for Gaza aid: Vance
Times square shooting: 17-year-old arrested for injuring 3 after verbal spat
Ivory Coast: Thousands protest against Ouattara's fourth term bid
Cuba: Massive Waterspout Forms Over Havana's Malecon
Pakistan suffers $14.4 MN loss after closing airspace to India
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Intercepts 121 Ukrainian Drones
Iran's Proxy, the Houthis Fire 68th Missile at Israel Since March
Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Deal and Russia's Waning Influence in Caucasus
Tehran Thwarts CIA-Mossad Regime Change Plot
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Slams Donald Trump for 'Boss' Attitude
Trump's Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal faces pushback from Russia, Iran
Lava River Flows from Mount Etna | Columns of Smoke & Ash Billow in the Sky
Southern France Faces Worst Blaze Since 1949 | 16000 Acres Burned in France