Israel-Hamas war: Israel refuses truce talks till Hamas gives list of hostages still alive

WION Video Team  | Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Days after a massacre by Israeli troops in Gaza City triggered fears of complicating ceasefire negotiations Cairo is hosting a critical round of talks between the two sides but the conversation reached a dead end before it could even begin. In the latest development an Israeli official had said that the country will not be sending its delegation to the Egyptian Capital for ceasefire talks. Watch to know more!