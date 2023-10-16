Israel-Hamas war: Gaza strip remains under siege

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
The Gaza strip remains under siege, as Israeli troops search for hostages & pound the enclave with air strikes. Scores of buildings have been reduced to rubble, in some places Gazans are preserving bodies in Ice cream trucks. Mohammed Saleh brings you a report.

