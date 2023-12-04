Israel-Hamas war: Gal Gadot lashes out, slams silence over report of sexual violence
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial on corruption charges, which was suspended along with all other non-urgent cases after October 7, resumes today in the Jerusalem District Court. An emergency order that Justice Minister Yariv Levin put in place for the courts when the war with Hamas began expired last week, and most courts have been ordered to resume normal operations.